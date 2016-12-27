Rituparna is brilliant: Somraj, after participating in Home Minister Bouma

Who wouldn't like to share the same platform with Rituparna Sengupta, one of the most popular actresses of Tollywood?

Recently, actor Somraj Maity got the opportunity to do the same when the team of Zee Bangla’s Ei Chheleta Bhelbheleta participated in Home Minister Bouma.

An elated Somraj said about the senior actress to Tellychakkar.com, “She is brilliant; it was great to share the same platform. I can say I started off with her back in 2014. When I won GlamHunt 2014, she was one of the judges. So, I told her about it. She felt good. I also told her this- ‘I am sharing the same platform with you is an indication that I am on the right track and this is the beginning’.”

Sharing his experience of participating in the show, he quipped, “This was the first time that I participated in any non-fiction programme. Participating in the show with the whole team was really good. Games and all were fine but I liked the interactions more because it was funny.”

The shooting of the particular episode is complete and it will air on 29 December, 9.30 pm.

So, gear up to catch the actor and his co-actors in action!

For more updates keep reading Tellychakkar.com.