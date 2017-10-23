Rituparna Sengupta’s ‘throwback’ photo will make you smile

A picture says a thousand words and we must say the latest ‘throwback’ photo shared by Tollywood actress, Rituparna Sengupta, on her Twitter account speaks a thousand words.

It’s a family photo. It talks about happiness and togetherness.

Such is the charm of the photo that one look at it and your lips will automatically curve into a smile.

The photo features her husband, her cute son and daughter and of course, the actress herself in a jovial mood.

It’s a perfect family photo we must say.

Take a look, guys-