Riya Sen to make her debut in Bengali digital space

KOLKATA: Style, Jhankaar Beats, and Noukadubi fame actress Riya Sen is making her debut in Bengali digital space.



Well, after the success of Mismatch, a comedy series by hoichoi which was streaming in September 2018, the Bengali streaming service is now returning with Season 2, and joining the cast is Riya Sen.



“Though it is the Season 2 of Mismatch, the storyline has been changed with entirely new characters, having more fun elements than the previous season. The main cast remains the same with Rachel White, Rajdeep Gupta and Mainak Banerjee and even the director, Soumik Chattopadhyay. The exhilarating factor is that actress, Riya Sen returns to the Bengali content world after a long hiatus to star in her debut Bengali web series with hoichoi,” read a statement.



Coming to the narrative, the story of this season is about two couples: Abir (Rajdeep Gupta), Mishka (Riya Sen) and Anirban (Mainak Banerjee) Aditi (Rachel White). Aditi is Mishka’s boss, whereas Anirban is a musician. Aditi is a hard taskmaster at her office, and everyone is petrified of her. Abir's sexual fantasies are almost like a nightmare for Mishka. On the other hand, Aditi is a dominating wife who acts and reacts like a boss even with her husband Anirban, making Anirban scared of her, which ultimately leads to their unhappy conjugal life. When Abir finally persuades Mishka to be the hot wife to his bold fantasies, as luck would have it, the couple gets Anirban as the Bull. But Mishka and Anirban eventually fall in love. Abir gets furious and seeks Aditi's help and they end up being friends. As the plot unfolds, Aditi finds out about her husband's infidelity, that creates havoc. Now, whether or not these two couples clear this mess and end up being together is something the viewers will have to find out.