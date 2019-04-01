News

Riya Sen to make her debut in Bengali digital space

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
01 Apr 2019 07:47 PM
KOLKATA: Style, Jhankaar Beats, and Noukadubi fame actress Riya Sen is making her debut in Bengali digital space. 

Well, after the success of Mismatch, a comedy series by hoichoi which was streaming in September 2018, the Bengali streaming service is now returning with Season 2, and joining the cast is Riya Sen. 

“Though it is the Season 2 of Mismatch, the storyline has been changed with entirely new characters, having more fun elements than the previous season. The main cast remains the same with Rachel White, Rajdeep Gupta and Mainak Banerjee and even the director, Soumik Chattopadhyay. The exhilarating factor is that actress, Riya Sen returns to the Bengali content world after a long hiatus to star in her debut Bengali web series with hoichoi,” read a statement. 

Coming to the narrative, the story of this season is about two couples: Abir (Rajdeep Gupta), Mishka (Riya Sen) and Anirban (Mainak Banerjee) Aditi (Rachel White). Aditi is Mishka’s boss, whereas Anirban is a musician. Aditi is a hard taskmaster at her office, and everyone is petrified of her. Abir's sexual fantasies are almost like a nightmare for Mishka. On the other hand, Aditi is a dominating wife who acts and reacts like a boss even with her husband Anirban, making Anirban scared of her, which ultimately leads to their unhappy conjugal life. When Abir finally persuades Mishka to be the hot wife to his bold fantasies, as luck would have it, the couple gets Anirban as the Bull. But Mishka and Anirban eventually fall in love. Abir gets furious and seeks Aditi's help and they end up being friends. As the plot unfolds, Aditi finds out about her husband's infidelity, that creates havoc. Now, whether or not these two couples clear this mess and end up being together is something the viewers will have to find out. 
Tags > style, Jhankaar Beats, Noukadubi, Riya Sen, Bengali digital space, Rajdeep Gupta, Mainak Banerjee, Rachel White, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Yuvraj Singh, Jasprit Bumrah and Krunal Pandya...

Yuvraj Singh, Jasprit Bumrah and Krunal Pandya with the experts of Rising Star 3.
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Lara Dutta
Lara Dutta
Hunar Hali
Hunar Hali
Shantanu Maheshwari
Shantanu Maheshwari
Shabbana Mullani
Shabbana Mullani
Jay Bhanushali
Jay Bhanushali
Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth
Tia Bajpai
Tia Bajpai
Jay Bhanushali
Jay Bhanushali
Deepika Singh
Deepika Singh
Romit Raj
Romit Raj

past seven days