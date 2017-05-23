Hot Downloads

Roadies fame Priyank Sharma in MTV Big F

By TellychakkarTeam
23 May 2017 12:18 PM

Priyank Sharma who is currently seen as a warrior in Team Nikhil’s gang on MTV Roadies Rising will soon be displaying his acting chops on the next episode of MTV BIG F 2. He will be seen portraying the character of Akhil who will be in a live in relationship with a girl named Avni. The story is about how a girl is forced to make a choice between having a baby and pursuing her career.

Speaking about the same, Akhil played by Priyank Sharma shared, “Prior to Roadies Rising I had fans but that grew substantially post the show. As I became popular the pressure from them to see me on television was growing. I took up the show as it was a great character and I loved the concept. Personally I am totally fine with women choosing career over baby. They are more dignified to take a decision and I totally respect it.”

MTV Big F won’t be his acting debut as prior to Roadies Rising Priyank was seen in few episodes of Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya.

