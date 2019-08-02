Rocky Jaiswal takes out ladylove Hina Khan for a movie date

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame Hina Khan is one popular actress who never fails to entertain audience. She treats her fans with her onscreen as well as off screen activities. She is an active social media user and regularly posts something for her fans and followers.



The actress was away from her hometown, shooting in the hills for over a month, and now she is back in Mumbai. A few days back, she was snapped at the Mumbai airport as she returned home. Soon after returning, the fitness enthusiast hit the gym and also shared posts about the same. After coming back to Mumbai, her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal made sure to take out his ladylove for a movie date and the lovebirds watched The Lion King. Rocky, took to social media and posted a photo wherein they can be seen enjoying their movie date.



Take a look below.