Rocky to know Happy’s new identity in Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Vedant to fake injury to test Saumya in Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, and other spoiler updates

MUMBAI: Here are a few spoiler updates from your favourite television shows.

Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji: Rocky to know of Happy being RJ Khushi

Rocky will get on a mission and will check for the CCTV camera proof to look for the person who helped him out. He will be shocked to see that Happy is alive, and in fact, living with the new identity of RJ Khushi.

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega: Antara is not what she appears to be

Antra will react a little weird and start sobbing. However, she later will accept the fact that Akshat and Guddan are married. However, how she behaves weirdly makes us really wonder if Antara is fine in health.

Above all, the re-entry of Rawat will bring in a new element. Rawat knows of a secret related to Antara and he has come to expose her.

Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai: Sameer, Naina and Preeti’s Holi celebration

Sameer, Naina and Preeti along with the society members will gear up to celebrate the festival of colours. They will get into the celebration mode and enjoy Holi.

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki: Vedant to fake injury to test Saumya

Vedant would want to test Saumya as he wants to know what kind of feeling she harbours for him. He will go on to fake an injury and make a big scene out of it. And he will keep noticing how Saumya reacts and whether she is upset with an injury on him or not.