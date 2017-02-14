Hot Downloads

News

Rohan and Kanchi approached for Nach Baliye 8

By TellychakkarTeam
14 Feb 2017 03:12 PM

The 8th season of Star Plus’ popular celebrity couple dance reality show will soon hit screens. Meanwhile, the makers (Star Plus and BBC) are in a process to lock the celebrity couples from the tinsel town.

It’s already reported in the media that popular jodis like Divyanka-Vivek, Bharti-Harsh, Abigail-Sanam, Suyyash-Kishwer, Pritam-Aman Jot among few others will be seen grooving on the stage.

Now, the latest we hear is that Bigg Boss 10 contestant Rohan Mehra along with girlfriend Kanchi Singh (currently seen on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai) have also been approached for the show.

Our source informs us, “The couple are in talks with the makers and the things are yet to be finalised.”

We tried reaching Rohan but he remained unavailable for comments.

Are you keen on seeing this couple on the stage of Nach Baliye 8? Do let us know in the comments section below.   

Keep reading this space for more updates.

