Rohan Gandotra to play a cameo in Star Plus’ Dhhai Kilo Prem

Come next week, and your afternoons are going to be really entertaining.

With Star Plus launching four new dramas as part of its ‘Star Dopahar’ slot, viewers will be split for new choices.

As readers would know, the four shows are Tu Sooraj Main Sanjh Piyaji (sequel to Diya Aur Baati Hum by Shashi Sumeet Productions Pvt Ltd), Ek Aastha Aisi Bhee (Ved Raj and Dheeraj Sarna), Fatmagul’s Hindi adaptation Kya Qusoor Hai Amla Ka? (Bhairavi Raichura, Nandita Mehra and Purnendu Shekhar) and Dhhai Kilo Prem (Balaji Telefilms and Sandiip Sikcand).

Here, we have an update on Dhhai Kilo Prem that will star Meherzan Mazda and Anjali Anand in the lead roles. The serial will project the love story of two overweight people who find love and rise above their physical attributes.

Apart from these two, Manasi Joshi Roy, Kiran Karmarkar, Benazir Shaikh, Pallavi Rao, Ritu Vij among more will play supporting roles.

And here's the exciting news!

Viewers will be delighted to see the dashing Rohan Gandotra play a very interesting cameo in Dhhai Kilo Prem.

Shared a source, “Rohan will play Aman, a NRI who will come as a prospective groom for Deepika (Anjali). He will be a spoilt brat who will have no inclination towards getting married but will be forced by his parents to meet Deepika. It will be a short role but will leave a mark in the heroine’s life and the choices that she will make in the future.”

When we called Rohan, he confirmed his entry with us.

The actor, who made his debut with Everest, was last seen in Kaala Teeka.

Excited to watch the new shows? Do let us know which is your favourite.