News

Rohan slaps Karan for Alia in Ye Hai Mohabbatein

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Jan 2019 03:28 PM

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Ye Hai Mohabbatein is high on drama. Everyone is relaxed as Ishita has come back home.

In the upcoming episode, Karan does not want to stay in the Bhalla house any longer and thus makes a plan.

Karan fools Alia into signing the divorce papers. He wants to make Rohan also sign the papers, but the truth finally comes out.

Rohan refuses to divorce Alia and end their relationship, as he wants to start over.

Rohan slaps Karan for using a cheap trick and making Alia sign divorce papers unknowingly.

Karan and Sudha are so shocked to see this change and possessiveness for Alia in Rohan. They realize that he has fallen in love with her.

Well, it will be interesting to see how Sudha and Karan react to this. Will they accept Alia in their family?

Tags > Rohan, Karan, Alia, Ye Hai Mohabbatein, Spoiler Alert, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choices winner

Slideshow
Goofy Prerna

Goofy Prerna

more pics Click Here

Hot Downloads

Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Pratibha Tiwari
Pratibha Tiwari
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet
Salman Khan
Salman Khan
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija

poll

Naagin 3: Mahir looks best with?

Naagin 3: Mahir looks best with?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Are you enjoying watching Star Plus' Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji?

Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days