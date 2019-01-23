Rohan slaps Karan for Alia in Ye Hai Mohabbatein

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Ye Hai Mohabbatein is high on drama. Everyone is relaxed as Ishita has come back home.

In the upcoming episode, Karan does not want to stay in the Bhalla house any longer and thus makes a plan.

Karan fools Alia into signing the divorce papers. He wants to make Rohan also sign the papers, but the truth finally comes out.

Rohan refuses to divorce Alia and end their relationship, as he wants to start over.

Rohan slaps Karan for using a cheap trick and making Alia sign divorce papers unknowingly.

Karan and Sudha are so shocked to see this change and possessiveness for Alia in Rohan. They realize that he has fallen in love with her.

Well, it will be interesting to see how Sudha and Karan react to this. Will they accept Alia in their family?