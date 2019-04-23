Rohan's double game targets Karan and Ruhi's love in Yeh Hai Mohabaatein

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Hai Mohabaatein is high on drama, as Sahil is creating a lot of problems for Raman and his family and on top of that Rohan is also planning and plotting against Karan and Ruhi.

Rohan is in a revengeful mood against the Bhalla’s and is ready to do anything for that and gets very frustrated over the fact that Alia and Ruhi refused to come.

Rohan is in full action to do anything to get Ruhi and Alia ready for dinner but his real target will be his own brother Karan for that.

Rohan is not all bothered about the fact that Karan and Ruhi’s love will be affected by this as he is well aware that Karan has truly fallen in love with Ruhi.

Rohan will make Karan his puppet and is all set to play a bitter game against the Bhalla’s by targeting Alia and Ruhi.

It will be interesting to see Raman can save his daughters from the evil plan of Rohan.