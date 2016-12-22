Rohan's girlfriend Kanchi lashes out at Swami Om

In an ugly turn of events in the Bigg Boss house, last night episode turned out to be pretty dramatic with Swami Om, cornering Rohan and provoking him to the extent that didn’t go down with the makers and they had to intervene.

Rohan’s co-star in YRKKH and real life girl-friend Kanchi Singh has been closely watching the show since the very beginning and apparently believes that Swami Om has brought out the worst of Rohan as he has never been this angry before.

Kanchi has been giving out all the love and motivation and also been instrumental in asking for vote appeals while Rohan has been locked in the house. She quipped, "The luxury budget task of exchanging love letters ideally could have been really interesting hadn’t it been for Swami OM and Priyanka’s antics ruining the task with Bigg Boss stalling it. I can’t believe Swami almost the broke the bathroom door while Rohan was inside. I’ve never seen Rohan this angry before. That man must have some skills to get to make a rather calm and composed person so furious."

Kanchi shares her concerns, "This must stop before Rohan loses his sanity. He’s playing the game really well and fans are out there giving him full support. He takes a stand and has never taken resort to using foul language. Rohan’s outburst was just a reaction to an action. We’re all proud of him if that’s what it takes to deal with an insane person."

Earlier when Hina Khan had come as a panelist on the show during Weekend Ka Vaar, she had similar thoughts about Rohan being this gentleman and always remaining calm at the most stressful of times.