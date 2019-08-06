Rohit and Sonakshi forget their bitter past; to fall in love in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

MUMBAI: In the exciting storyline of Star Plus' Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Rohit and Sonakshi are finally falling in love.



Pooja's wardrobe malfunction, which was plotted by Sumit and Karan, is unknowingly bringing the couple close to each other.



According to the plan, Sonakshi reaches the location to catch Karan and Sumit.



However, Karan kidnaps Sonakshi and tries to molest her. Thankfully, Rohit reaches in time and saves Sonakshi.



Sonakshi and Rohit become caring towards each other after this major incident.



Rohit starts falling in love with Sonakshi's care and concern for him, and she feels grateful to him for risking his own life to save hers.



It will be interesting to see how they confess their feelings for each other.