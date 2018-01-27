Home > Tv > Tv News
Rohit Shetty doesn't want to mess with Kangana

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Jan 2018 12:32 PM
Mumbai, 27 January 2018: Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is in no mood to mess with actress Kangana Ranaut.
 
The director expressed his views while shooting for TV show "India's Next Superstars". 
 
In an impromptu session, judge and filmmaker Karan Johar requested to see a different side of the two and decided to come up with an act where he will direct a sexy scene between Kangana and Rohit. 
 
The context of the scene was that Rohit was the former lover and Kangana as the girlfriend who wants him back, read a statement. 
 
Rohit had to say the dialogue from "Deewaar", "Aaj mere paas building hai, property hai, bank balance hai, bangla hai, gaadi hai, kya hai kya hai tumhare pass?" in a sensual way to which they sportingly agreed.
 
As soon as Karan said action, Kangana touched him to attract him as per the script. 
 
Rohit said: "Na bhai na, isse panga kaun lega? (No way, who will mess with her?)".
 
The show is aired on Star Plus. 
 
(Source: IANS)
