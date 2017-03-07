Rohit Suchanti’s ‘cool and smashing’ entry in Star Plus’ Saathiya...

Rohit Suchanti, the new generation lead of Star Plus’ popular show Saathiya (Rashmi Sharma Productions) had a superb entry sequence in yesterday’s episode...

The scene which started showing the exotic landscape of Singapore, cut to as young dude walking over the bridge, to him skating all across the roads of the place in his dashing attire was indeed stunning!! The spring in his leap showed the confidence in the actor, playing the role of Ricky, son of Gopi (Devoleena Bhattacharjee).

The makers have already established in this introductory sequence of the boy being every woman’s man, as we got to see lot of good-looking ladies eyeing the man with an aspiration to know him!!

Stunning entry scene, must say for actor Rohit!!

So what can we look forward to now?

We hear that the guy Ricky will be shown to be a street-smart guy who will be shown to be indulging in small time smuggling. Also, there will be hot and sensuous scenes with his love interest!!

We got some pictures of his sensuous self on Instagram!! And he certainly looks hot and dashing, what say folks?

In between shots!! #suchacutie #adorablegirl #misssingaporeuniverse #loveposing!! On screen girlfriend A post shared by Rohit Suchanti (@rohitsuchanti06) on Mar 3, 2017 at 4:53am PST

Also, we got to see some pictures of Rohit with his on-screen mom, Gopi aka Devoleena Bhattacharjee!!

Hahah pareshan hogyi hai yeh mujhse bohot !! #singaporediaries #wegonnakillit #newbeginnings #2moredaystogo #SNS #starplus #goodtimes A post shared by Rohit Suchanti (@rohitsuchanti06) on Mar 3, 2017 at 6:14pm PST

Coming soon.,, 3 more days baby! A post shared by Rohit Suchanti (@rohitsuchanti06) on Mar 2, 2017 at 8:55pm PST

