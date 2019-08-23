Rohitashv Gour reveals details of retro track on Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain

Actor Rohitashv Gour is currently loving the track on Binaifer and Sanjay Kohli’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. The characters are shown in the pre-independence period and are playing revolutionaries. “This story revolves around the past and present where Saxena's elder relative, who is 135 years old says that Modern Colony has a past and that Tiwari, Angoori, Vibhuti, Anita bhabhi, Tika Malkan, Tillu and Daroga Happu were revolutionaries. Even back then the stories were the same that Vibhuti and Tiwari loved each other's wives, only the characters were different,” he says.

The actor adds, “It has been made with historical characters with present situations as well. They have maintained the perfect balance of comedy and drama. Tiwari was Master Pudina Nath and loved Anita, who was Anaita. Vibhuti was Mr Narayan and love Angoori, who was Kasturi. It’s is a different fun-filled series of 5 episodes. Happu played General Kayar who then supported the Indian's side and later how the foreigners hung Tiwari and Happu and Vibhuti to death.”