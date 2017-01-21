Romance is my forte: Ankit Bathla

The good looking Ankit Bathla, who is seen as Dhruv on Colors’ Thapki Pyar Ki (Shoonya Square and SOL), is enjoying the way his character has shaped up post his re-entry on the show.

There has been a lot of buzz about Ankit being unhappy with the track when he made an exit from the project. In a candid conversation with Tellychakkar.com, Ankita talks about his role post his re-entry and the kind of role that interests him...read on:

“My re-entry has been nice. A lot of romance has come up in Dhruv’s character now. He has married Aditi, big big of a rude shock has come up due to Shraddha's pregnancy. Dhruv is stuck between the two women. The current track is focusing on the family bonding and we all get to shoot together so it's quite fun and interesting.”

“I hadn’t given such a verdict that I was unhappy with the track. It was just that what was promised to me wasn’t executed at that time. For now, I am happy because we have a lot of family scenes to do where everyone gets his due and it’s a good fun to shoot with all of them,” adds Ankit.

Further, Ankit also shares with us his bonhomie with Sehban and Monica on the sets.“Sehban is an amazing guy and he is the person who connected well with everyone on the set . Sehban and I get along over food. He is a very good actor too. Monica is my best friend and we all are like the musketeers who make comments about everyone (chuckles). We keep playing around with Dolly’s (Chawla) braid and irritate her. Soon, we are looking forward to do a Mannequin Challenge too.”

We also ask Ankit if he wants any changes in his character. He says, “I missed the romance but it’s sprung up on the show. There are a lot of emotional scenes going on these days. I am a very emotional person at heart so when I get to act out such scenes then the whole day I get into a sad zone. I really hope there is more romance and fun in the drama. I love playing a romantic guy. Romance and emotion is my forte and I love doing it.”

He continues, “Recently, I hosted an event and a reality show on Big Magic. I am really looking forward to hosting more of such reality shows and explore that space.”

Good luck, Ankit.