Romanch Mehta injured on the sets of Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji

24 Jun 2019 07:45 PM

MUMBAI: Actor Romanch Mehta, who was recently seen in Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, has joined the cast of Star Plus’ Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji (as reported by us).

Romanch, who has joined the cast to play a negative role, injured himself while shooting for one of the action scenes.

Romanch shared, 'Well, I was shooting for a scene and slipped to an extent that I injured my knee and wrist. The production house was quite co-operative and caring, and they quickly took me to the hospital for medication.'

Romanch is also a part of &TV’s Paramavatar Shri Krishna.

Here’s wishing him a speedy recovery!

