Hot Downloads

Dhruv Bhandari
Dhruv Bhandari
Shashank Vyas
Shashank Vyas
Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth
Jay Bhanushali
Jay Bhanushali
Vivek Dahiya
Vivek Dahiya
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar
Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Shekhar Suman
Shekhar Suman

quickie
Vaibhav Singh

I prefer love over lust: Vaibhav Singh

more quickie Click Here

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Which is your FAVOURITE new jodi?

Which is your FAVOURITE new jodi?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Romi to get KILLED in Star Plus’ Ishqbaaaz

By TellychakkarTeam
17 Feb 2017 01:27 PM

The romantic veneer of Ishqbaaaz will soon see deceit, suspense and murder.

The Star Plus daily by Four Lions will churn a plot wherein Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) would be playing a trick in order to get the footage from Mrs Kapoor which would bring to fore Omkara’s (Kunal Jaisingh) parental truth.

As already reported by us, Shivaay will announce about his marriage to Tia (Navina Bole). The ploy would be an alibi to keep Mrs Kapoor engaged and attempt to sneak out the video.

Meanwhile, Romi (Krissann Barretto) will get to know that Tia was the reason for her brother Robin’s death. She would decide to avenge his murder and plan to join hands with Shivaay against Tia.

Shares a source, “An enemy’s enemy is always a friend. Believing in the same, Romi will switch sides and decide to get back on Tia and her family by helping Shivaay. She will steal the video from Mrs Kapoor in order to give it to Shivaay.”

But fate will play another ugly game and she would face the wrath of the evil Svetlana (Reyhna Malhotra).

Svetlana and Mrs Kapoor will find out about Romi helping Shivaay, and before she will be able to reach him, they would confront her. And to not let them fall weak, they will take a huge step and go on to kill Romi.

OMG! Shocked, aren’t you?

We tried reaching Krissann but her phone was unavailable.

Stay hooked to Tellychakkar.com for more exclusive news and updates from the world of TV and Bollywood.

Tags > Star Plus, Ishqbaaaz, Nakuul Mehta, Kunal Jaisingh, Navina Bole, Krissann Barretto, Reyhna Malhotra,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top