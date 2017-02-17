Romi to get KILLED in Star Plus’ Ishqbaaaz

The romantic veneer of Ishqbaaaz will soon see deceit, suspense and murder.

The Star Plus daily by Four Lions will churn a plot wherein Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) would be playing a trick in order to get the footage from Mrs Kapoor which would bring to fore Omkara’s (Kunal Jaisingh) parental truth.

As already reported by us, Shivaay will announce about his marriage to Tia (Navina Bole). The ploy would be an alibi to keep Mrs Kapoor engaged and attempt to sneak out the video.

Meanwhile, Romi (Krissann Barretto) will get to know that Tia was the reason for her brother Robin’s death. She would decide to avenge his murder and plan to join hands with Shivaay against Tia.

Shares a source, “An enemy’s enemy is always a friend. Believing in the same, Romi will switch sides and decide to get back on Tia and her family by helping Shivaay. She will steal the video from Mrs Kapoor in order to give it to Shivaay.”

But fate will play another ugly game and she would face the wrath of the evil Svetlana (Reyhna Malhotra).

Svetlana and Mrs Kapoor will find out about Romi helping Shivaay, and before she will be able to reach him, they would confront her. And to not let them fall weak, they will take a huge step and go on to kill Romi.

OMG! Shocked, aren’t you?

We tried reaching Krissann but her phone was unavailable.

