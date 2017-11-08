The current season of the Colors' flagship reality series Bigg Boss contestants are like a house on fire! From flying tantrums to flying joote, chappals, expletives and not to forget the saliva, the glass house has seen it all!

The equations in the house keep changing everyday. If people were friends today, they turn foes tomorrow. These transitions are rapid so much so that they are almost MAGICAL!

Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra’s under the sheets intimacy to Arshi Khan lashing out at Priyank and calling him gay or Hina Khan's dog, to Shilpa Shinde's constant fight with Vikas Gupta - It is like an explosion about to happen at any moment!

And mind you, it was not just these BB house inmates, people who are not directly related to the reality series too have been mentioned time and again. Be it Vikas' ex flame Parth Samthaan or Shilpa's ex-fiance Romit Raj.

During one of Shilpa and Vikas’ arguments, when the former teased Vikas with Parth Samthaan’s name, he threatened to reveal her SECRET about Romit, who is Shilpa’s ex-boyfriend. It wouldn't be an exaggeration to state that the nature of the show is shamelessly voyeuristic. Hence, the viewers who watch the show certainly enjoy things like this on it(sureptitious information about someone's private life). Thus everyone was intrigued by the 'SECRET' and wanted to know what it was!

The same was the case with TellyChakkar, and we knew we had to get in touch with Romit. What surprised us was Romit's eagerness to talk his heart out about Shilpa. But again the reporters in us made us think twice. What if this was just a publicity gimmick? What if Romit is just haplessly trying to get some of the limelight using Shilpa’s fame just like it has been happening routinely in every season?

This was our first question to him and with a very courteous smile, the gentleman clarified, “I saw headlines flashing on various digital media platforms stating the ‘real reason’ behind why Shilpa Shinde and Romit Raj broke up. I feel publications should at least get in touch with me to know my stance. The news is only half true, rather fabricated. What transpired at that time is known to me and Shilpa and our respective families.

It has been 7 to 8 years and I have never said anything about my life because it is something personal. She chose to say a lot of things and it is her personal choice. I have never wanted to gain publicity out of this back then and not even now. The reason I choose to voice out today is only because if the media is writing something about me, they should at least write the truth.

In fact, I did not raise this up the last year too when Shilpa spoke about the relationship because I thought there would be a reason why she said that. It could be to enter Bigg Boss!”

Romit was pretty open about his split with the Bhabhiji actress, quipped he, “Look, it was a mutual decision. We had differences and after consulting each other and our parents we decided that we should split. Right now, the two of us are happy in our own space and it was a good decision.

"Shilpa is a great girl and I have worked with her for two years where I have seen her helping people too."

The conversation was getting very interesting, we quizzed Romit more about his name being taken in the house of controversies. The actor mentioned that it was a rather smart move by Shilpa not to carry the conversation forward when his name was taken as she didn’t want to give weightage to it.

The actor with the next-door boy looks has indeed mulled over the thought of getting into the Bigg Boss house. He bellowed, “Well, if you go to see it script-wise, it is a fantastic idea! I have not been offered but if I had to, I’d have to be very head-strong to face the consequences.”

Since Shilpa and Vikas have been at loggerheads from day one, we decided to probe him on his take on their equation. And trust us; he had some juicy statements to give out!

Romit said, “I have not met Shilpa since 8 years nor have I spoken to her but I think it was very intelligent of Shilpa to not let the situation escalate. As far as Vikas is concerned, I do not know him personally but I feel, he is being targeted big time! I have been hearing it time and again that Vikas has ensured, she does not get any work. Look, this is an industry where koi kisiko ghar pe nahi bitha sakta... If you have talent, you are bound to sustain. I have been a part of this industry from the past 15 years now and have worked with innumerable producers and channels.

"Secondly, Vikas is a young creative force. Woh pehle apna career banayega ya dusre ka barbad karega... Also, any producer will consult the former producer of any actor who has had court cases and problems related to the show to know more about the person’s temperament and professionalism. So what is happening with Vikas is very wrong! And holding Vikas responsible for Shilpa running out of work is absolutely false.

"And let me tell you, I am not siding anybody here. This is my point of view. I do not know Vikas and I do not know how Shilpa has shaped up as a person as it has been eight years.

"But based on what I have watching, I feel Hiten Tejwani will win the coveted trophy as he is playing smooth and in a dignified way. I have noticed that all the previous winners have never indulged in any indecent behaviour. Hiten is watching all the unnecessary drama without being a part of it and playing his game well. Also, nobody would want to take back bad memories with them about any project they take up so that should be kept in mind."

Lastly, Romit shares a parting message with Vikas and Shilpa –

To Shilpa:

"All the best. It is great that you have reached so far and you are doing well for yourself. All the controversial comments you passed in the press has helped you get into Bigg Boss because I don’t see another reason why you would say all that you said. Also, I do not want to say anything more as I do not want to publicly disrespect you. Whatever the situation was, it happened between us, your family, my family, you and me... We all know the truth. It has been eight years, I have not said anything and I don’t want to say anything. It takes two minutes to say something bad and disregard someone.

"If I have kept mum about this from the past eight years does not mean I cannot say or I am not sensitive enough to feel it. We work in the same industry I feel we can work hard and live life peacefully!"

To Vikas:

"Vikas and I have never met. I cannot judge him. I wish him all the best and I agree with the fact that aapka koi haath nahi hai yeh controversy mein and I can't agree with the statement that Shilpa ran out of work because of you. And it is obvious that whenever a producer has a problem, they will look up to the channel head and in this case Shilpa wanted to leave the show so there was no problem from your end. I again reinforce, koi kisiko ghar pe nahi bitha sakta..aap apni kismet aur hard work se aage jaate ho...

Hats off! You have been a channel driver and such a creative being at such a young age. So stay positive, stay good, don’t get into controversies and be happy!"