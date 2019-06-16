Romit Raj to enter Star Plus' Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala

Star Plus' Kulfi Kumarr Bajewala will soon witness a new entry.

The 4 Lions Films' drama which features Mohit Malik, Anjali and child artist Aakriti Sharma in the lead roles, will soon see actor Romit Raj joining the Kulfi team.

Our sources inform that actor Romit has been roped to play a dean in a university in the show.

Romit has featured in shows like Maayka, Adaalat, Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi...Let's Go amongst others.

We could not get through Romit for a comment.

