Ronit to expose Komolika’s true colours in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kasautii Zindagii Kay is high on drama, as Komolika has now entered the lives of Prerna and Anurag and has challenged Prerna that she will snatch everything from her.



As we have seen, Ronit creates drama and asks Shivani for forgiveness, and although Shivani doesn’t want to forgive Ronit, he traps her with his melodrama.



Seeing Shivani and Ronit’s closeness, Komolika comes and badmouths Shivani. Ronit calls Komolika a selfish sister, and in the upcoming episode, Ronit reveals Komolika’s evil nature, as he comes to know that she is supporting him for a hidden motive.



Thus, Ronit plans to expose Komolika’s true face in front of everyone.



It will be very interesting to see what Komolika’s motive behind supporting Ronit is.