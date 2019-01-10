News

Ronit to expose Komolika’s true colours in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Jan 2019 11:30 PM
MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kasautii Zindagii Kay is high on drama, as Komolika has now entered the lives of Prerna and Anurag and has challenged Prerna that she will snatch everything from her.

As we have seen, Ronit creates drama and asks Shivani for forgiveness, and although Shivani doesn’t want to forgive Ronit, he traps her with his melodrama.

Seeing Shivani and Ronit’s closeness, Komolika comes and badmouths Shivani. Ronit calls Komolika a selfish sister, and in the upcoming episode, Ronit reveals Komolika’s evil nature, as he comes to know that she is supporting him for a hidden motive.

Thus, Ronit plans to expose Komolika’s true face in front of everyone.

It will be very interesting to see what Komolika’s motive behind supporting Ronit is.
Tags > Ronit, Komolika, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Shivani, Spoiler Alert, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choices winner

Slideshow

Rajkumar Rao brings in chills and thrills on...

Rajkumar Rao brings in chills and thrills on Kanpur Waale Khuranas
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Bhairavi Goswami
Bhairavi Goswami
Imam A Siddique
Imam A Siddique
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Karishma Tanna
Karishma Tanna
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Karan V Grover
Karan V Grover
Harsh Rajput
Harsh Rajput
Tanishaa Mukerji
Tanishaa Mukerji
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali

poll

Do you like the trailer of Gully Boy?

Gully Boy
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which show do you enjoy watching?

Which show do you enjoy watching?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days