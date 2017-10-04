Beyond Dream’s popular daily Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi is winning appreciations with its unique concept and stellar cast.

The daily drama never fails to come up with interesting tracks with different blend of emotions to garner viewer’s interest.

Viewers would know that Dev (Shaheer Sheikh) and Sonakshi (Erica Fernandes) are redefining parenthood. Also,Ronita (Khushbu Takkar) and Saurabh (Alpesh Dhakan), who recently became parents, are not behind when it comes to raising their daughter well.

But now we hear that, this time they will end up committing a mistake and an interesting twist lies ahead in the episodes of the popular series. Read on –

Our source informs us, “In the upcoming episodes of the series, Ronita and Saurabh will go out along with their baby to have a nice family time at a restaurant. Later, the couple will indulge in a cute nok-jhok and while doing so,they will forget their baby in the restaurant and walk away.”

OMG!!!

What will happen to the baby now? Well, that would be something interesting for the viewers to watch.

We tried but could not reach to Khushbu and Alpesh for a comment.

Keep reading this space for more updates.