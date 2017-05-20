Roop Durgapal to play the negative lead in &TV's Waaris

&TV's popular daily Waaris (Viniyard Films) is set to bring forth some changes in its upcoming tracks, to make the storyline even more gripping.

We recently reported that actress Reena Aggrawal will be entering the show as Raj's (Neel Motwani) girlfriend.

Now we have been informed that the makers have introduced a new plot for the upcoming episodes.

Our source informs us, "Earlier the new entry was suppossed to be a cameo but the makers have now penned down the character in a way that will go on to become the negative lead of the show. With the track focussing on the new face completely, they wanted a relatably known actress to play the role."

"The makers have now roped in Roop Durgapal (last seen in Gangaa) in place of Reena Aggrawal, to play the role," added our source.

We tried reaching out to Reena and Roop but they remained unavailable for comments.

