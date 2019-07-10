Roshni Walia meets with a near-death accident

MUMBAI: Actress Roshni Walia is thanking her stars on her fortunate escape from a deadly accident!

The talented young actress, who is making her comeback on TV with Sony Entertainment Television’s upcoming show Tara From Satara, met with an accident yesterday (9th July).

TellyChakkar contacted Roshni’s mother and actor Sweety Walia, who confirmed the news and shared, 'Roshni was on her way to home from her sets located at Ghodbunder, Thane. The car was being driven by our driver, and Roshni was accompanied by her manager in the car. Suddenly, the bus driver ahead of the car applied the brakes, and our driver lost control and bumped into the bus. Thankfully, nobody got injured. The car is gravely damaged from the front, but by God’s grace, everyone is safe.'

Roshni started her career with television advertisements. She then starred in Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki and rose to fame when she played the female lead in Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap.