Rubina Dilaik definitely impresses one and all with her character, Soumya in Colors’ Shakti (Rashmi Sharma Telefilms). While she is seen as the docile bahu in the show, her social media account boasts about her personality as a free-spirited, enthusiastic individual.
And as a part of rejuvenating herself from the squirrel cage, the lady took some time off to experience an adventure sport. Being aqua-phobic, she decided to conquer her fears as she tried her hand at scuba diving for the first time! Rubina gave complete credit of being a source of inspiration to her beau, Abhinav Shukla!
Below, she narrated her experience of scuba diving for the first time:
First Scuba Divewould have never been accomplished without his encouragement! I am water phobic and I had to overcome my fear ! Every time I got into the waters , I panicked , each time he held my hand and said trust your gears and let go of your fears...... there is a mysterious world beneath the ocean, breathe as if you are meditating and it’s beauty will embrace you! I took a leap of faith and surrendered , few mts deep in the ocean his words reverberated and I just focused on my breathing and no longer I realised that I was in a Different World! It seemed in that moment that All worries, fears , pain , anxiety just vanished! & I came out as a new person ! @ashukla09 you have incredible ways of inspiring........ thank you
Elated to have completed the sport, Rubina shared another ‘scuba pic’ -
Now that’s what we call a perfect getaway! Way to go Rubina!
