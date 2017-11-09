Rubina Dilaik definitely impresses one and all with her character, Soumya in Colors’ Shakti (Rashmi Sharma Telefilms). While she is seen as the docile bahu in the show, her social media account boasts about her personality as a free-spirited, enthusiastic individual.

And as a part of rejuvenating herself from the squirrel cage, the lady took some time off to experience an adventure sport. Being aqua-phobic, she decided to conquer her fears as she tried her hand at scuba diving for the first time! Rubina gave complete credit of being a source of inspiration to her beau, Abhinav Shukla!

Below, she narrated her experience of scuba diving for the first time:

Elated to have completed the sport, Rubina shared another ‘scuba pic’ -

Mission Accomplished A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on Nov 8, 2017 at 7:01am PST

Now that’s what we call a perfect getaway! Way to go Rubina!