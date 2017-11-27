Hot Downloads

Rudra learns about Bhavya being unmarried; Saumya turns negative in Ishqbaaaz

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Nov 2017 03:32 PM

TellyChakkar was the first one to break the news about Nehalaxmi Iyer re-entering Star Plus’ Ishqbaaaz.

This time the makers of 4 Lions’ show have an interesting track geared up for its viewers.

In the upcoming episodes, Svetlana (Reyhna Malhotra) will return to the Oberoi mansion along with Abhay (Avinash Mishra) to separate brothers Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta), Omkara (Kunal Jaisingh) and Rudra (Leenesh Mattoo).

Svetlana’s first target will be Rudra. When she will find, no one at the Oberoi mansion, Svetlana will tie a bomb on Rudra. Finding Bhavya (Mansi Srivastava) nowhere Rudra will be left petrified.

However, Rudra will manage to save himself but will decide to fire Bhavya from her job for not safeguarding him. This would upset Bhavya and in the heat of the moment she will quit the job herself.

Later, Rudra will learn about Bhavya being unmarried and would decide to apologise and confess his love. Rudra will reach a park where he would mistake a girl sitting on a bench for Bhavya . He will go on to admit his fault and confess his love. However, Rudra will be left shocked seeing Saumya (Nehalaxmi Iyer) instead of Bhavya.

This time Saumya is back with evil motives to get Rudra back in her life. However, in front of Rudra she will pretend to help him while her intentions will be to separate him from Bhavya.

Will Saumya manage to create a rift between Rudra and Bhavya?

