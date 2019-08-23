Ruhi Chaturvedi and Shivendraa Saainiyol to get married in Jaipur

MUMBAI: Television actors Ruhi Chaturvedi and Shivendraa Saainiyol, who recently got engaged, are all set to get married in Jaipur.



In an interview with Times of India, Ruhi shared, “Since we both are from Rajasthan, we have decided to get married in December in Jaipur, instead of Mumbai. As of now, we are hunting for good locations. Since I am busy with the shooting, one of my friends in Jaipur, Ruchita, is looking for good locations as she will also be managing my wedding. The wedding will be heavily influenced by Rajasthani culture as our families are from the state and even my father wants it this way. I’ll be inviting my close friends from the industry to Jaipur for my wedding. Let’s see who all can make it.”