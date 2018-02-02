Rumor has it, Reena Aggrawal getting separated from husband, finds love in co-star Maninder Singh

Mumbai, 02 february 2018: Rumors, tattles and gossips are all a part of this tantalizing glam world. The industry is filled with gossip mongers scandalizing and invading other person’s private life. The latest piece of scuttlebutt that has reached our ears is about the personal life of the actors from Star Bharat’s leading daily. The fresh gossip revolves around the lead actors of 'Kya Haal Mr. Panchaal?'

According to a gossiper, Reena Aggarwal is going through a rough patch in her life. The married actress is said to be in a marital crisis and apparently things are not quite smooth between her and her non-industry husband. The goss is such that Reena and her husband have already started living separately and she is planning to seek divorce. The skinder on the sets of this Optimystix Entertainment’s venture is inflammable and has become the hot topic of discussion.

Meanwhile, people have also observed closeness between Reena and her co-star from the comedy-daily, Maninder Singh. As per the muckraker, Reena and Maninder are together on the sets the whole day. “When they are not together they are found face timing each other,” an insider revealed. The little birdie further added, “It is quite evident that they have found solace in each other’s company.” The gossiper also exposed that the duo spends fun time on the sets and goes together post pack-up.

Keeping the sensitivity of the story, which involves three lives, in mind, we made sure to cross check this piece of news from all sides. A surprised Reena denied the news blatantly. On the tales about her troubled married life, Reena said, “It is totally rubbish.” She further added,”We just shifted from our 1 BHK to 2 BHK flat yesterday. We are just settling down.” Reena revealed that she is surprised by the blether. “There are something’s that you can’t hide. These are such news that someday or the other comes out in media. These things are disrespectful,” she said.

On her equation with Maninder, she had more to add. “It is common to get these things being in the industry. I’ve made peace with it. All of it is bullsh*t and false. We gel well and are very good friends.” About leaving together post pack-up, she explained, “It only has happened once or twice and that too due to certain circumstances. We have gone out for dinner but that is something you tend to do with your friends.”

“I love my husband to the T. I feel I need to be careful with sharing my personal life with people,” she concluded.

Despite repeated attempts we couldn’t get in touch with Maninder to know about his end of the story.

Rumors could be just rumors but, we do wish Maninder and Reena best of luck for their life.