Rupali Ganguly wants son to be a farmer

Actress Rupali Ganguly, known for shows like Sarabhai vs Sarabhai an Parvarrish says she wants her son to be a farmer.

Rupali said in a statement, "Rudransh is too young to decide what he wants to be when he grows up. I would love it if my son becomes a farmer in today's day and age. Everyone wants to reach corporate high points and make a mark in showbiz via sports or films. The glamour is definitely enticing, but I really want him to be a farmer. Farmers nahi honge toh khayenge kya (if we don't have farmers how will we get food to eat)".

"Even the farmers' new generations today don't want to carry on farming, but that is my thought. His father wants him to become a military man like his grandfather... that is his wish. And my little Rudransh wants to become a jeep driver at the moment," she smiled.

(Source: IANS)