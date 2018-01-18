Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Rupesh Kataria joins Colors’ Naagin 3

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
18 Jan 2018 07:04 PM

The most talked about show, Colors’ Naagin 3, has roped in another TV actor.  

The supernatural drama, produced by Ekta Kapoor, is already in news for having a magnificent cast.

As we know, Surbhi Jyoti and Pearl V Puri have been signed in to play the lead roles while Karishma Tanna will be seen in an important cameo. There is also a buzz about Ekta’s blue eyed boy Rajat Tokas that he has given his nod to be part of the upcoming season.

Now, TellyChakkar has learnt that TV actor Rupesh Kataria, who was last seen in Star Plus’ Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3, has joined the team.

According to our sources, Rupesh will play a mischievous grey character.

We buzzed Rupesh but he remained unavailable for comment.

Other actors who will be seen in Naagin 3 include TV beauties Pavitra Punia, Rakshanda Khan and Anita Hassanandani.

Tags > Colors tv, Naagin 3, Surbhi Jyoti, Pearl V Puri, Rajat Tokas, Ekta Kapoor, Rupesh Kataria, Pavitra Punia, Rakshanda Khan, Anita Hassanandani, Karishma Tanna, Star Plus, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Hot Downloads

Payal Rajput
Payal Rajput
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary
Sangram Singh
Sangram Singh
Navina Bole
Navina Bole
Sana Khan
Sana Khan
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra
Abhinav Shukla
Abhinav Shukla
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth

spot the difference

Jannat Zubair Rahmani

There are FOUR differences in the picture
get the spot difference Click Here

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Are you unhappy with Aisi Deewangi...going off-air?

Are you unhappy with Aisi Deewangi...going off-air?
previous polls Click Here

past seven days