Rupesh Kataria joins Colors’ Naagin 3

The most talked about show, Colors’ Naagin 3, has roped in another TV actor.

The supernatural drama, produced by Ekta Kapoor, is already in news for having a magnificent cast.

As we know, Surbhi Jyoti and Pearl V Puri have been signed in to play the lead roles while Karishma Tanna will be seen in an important cameo. There is also a buzz about Ekta’s blue eyed boy Rajat Tokas that he has given his nod to be part of the upcoming season.

Now, TellyChakkar has learnt that TV actor Rupesh Kataria, who was last seen in Star Plus’ Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3, has joined the team.

According to our sources, Rupesh will play a mischievous grey character.

We buzzed Rupesh but he remained unavailable for comment.

Other actors who will be seen in Naagin 3 include TV beauties Pavitra Punia, Rakshanda Khan and Anita Hassanandani.