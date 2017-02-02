SAB TV’s Chidiya Ghar: Gomukh-Mayuri's marriage in trouble

Chidiya Ghar’s (SAB TV and Garima Productions) cute looking couple Gomukh (Sumit Arora) and Mayuri (Shafaq Naaz), will soon face some troubles in their married life.

Yes folks, jealousy and insecurities will create problems between the two!

As per the plot, during Mayuri’s birthday party, where everyone will be dancing, Mayuri will hold Gomukh's hand and bring him forcefully on the dance floor. Gomukh with his weird dance moves will end up stamping Mayuri feet. This will upset her and she would end up shouting at him in front of everyone. This incident would offend Gomukh.

Puppy, who is a dance trainer, will decide to participate in a dance competition with Mayuri. However, his hidden motive will be to get close to Koyal (Aditi Sajwan) and find out her feelings towards him. He will use Mayuri as a bait to enter the Chidya Ghar.

Now, Gomukh would get insecure seeing Puppy and Mayuri getting close while dancing. A jealous and insecure Gomukh, will try to interrupt their training sessions due to which Puppy will decide to train Mayuri at his place.

Will Gomukh manage to stop Mayuri getting close to Puppy?

