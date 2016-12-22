SAB TV’s Chidiya Ghar to take a leap!

Leaps are exciting, eh? Then get ready for one more...

SAB TV’s comedy-drama Chidiya Ghar (Garima Productions) would take a leap for the first time!

As per our sources, the sitcom is set to take a seven to eight years of jump. In January 2017, the cast would begin shooting for the leap, which would air from February.

The leap has been introduced to bring freshness to the show. In the upcoming sequence, the kids of the family, Gillu and Gaj, would grow up. New actors would be roped in to play their characters.

Post the leap, along with progression in the storyline, the look of the actors and the sets would also get a makeover.

When we contacted Aditi Sajwan aka Koyal, she shared, “Even I have heard about the same, but I don't have concrete details about it.”

We wish the cast of Chidiya Ghar all the very best!