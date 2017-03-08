SAB TV’s Dil Deke Dekho hits a century!

It’s a celebration time for SAB TV’s Dil Deke Dekho cast!

This romantic comedy drama produced by Siddhant Vision Pvt Ltd has hit a century today (8 March).

Yes, the show starring Amit Tandon, Abhishek Bajaj, Preet Kaur Madhan, Anju Jadhav and others, has completed successful 100 episodes.

The cast will rejoice the victory by a cake cutting on the sets.

The show's lead Amit Tandon, who plays the role of Kamal, posted on Instagram, stating:

A post shared by Amit Tandon (@amit_tandon0411) on Mar 7, 2017 at 3:50am PST

Tellychakkar.com congratulates the team and wishes them all the success.