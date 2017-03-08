Hot Downloads

Yash Nain
Yash Nain
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu
Divya Dutta
Divya Dutta
Karan Johar
Karan Johar
Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Dipika Samson
Dipika Samson
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Ansha Sayeed
Ansha Sayeed
Home > TV News > TV News
News

SAB TV’s Dil Deke Dekho hits a century!

By TellychakkarTeam
08 Mar 2017 06:05 PM

It’s a celebration time for SAB TV’s Dil Deke Dekho cast!

This romantic comedy drama produced by Siddhant Vision Pvt Ltd has hit a century today (8 March).

Yes, the show starring Amit Tandon, Abhishek Bajaj, Preet Kaur Madhan, Anju Jadhav and others, has completed successful 100 episodes.

The cast will rejoice the victory by a cake cutting on the sets.

The show's lead Amit Tandon, who plays the role of Kamal, posted on Instagram, stating:

Tellychakkar.com congratulates the team and wishes them all the success. 

Tags > SAB TV, Dil Deke Dekho, 100 episodes, Siddhant Vision Pvt Ltd, Amit Tandon, Abhishek Bajaj, Preet Kaur Madhan, Anju Jadhav,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top