SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta to educate on garbage recycling

SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Neela Telefilms) has time and again managed to educate masses with their storyline.

After promoting Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat movement, the makers will now alert viewers on how to recycle garbage.

Indeed, a noble initiative.

As per the ongoing track, Gokuldham society members are helpless with their garbage picker being unwell and other sleepers going on strike.

Left with no choice, Bhide (Mandar Chandwadkar) goes to Babuji (Amit Bhatt) to seek help. Babuji hence decides to go in a search to come up with an apt solution.

Soon, Babuji will call Gokuldham members at the society compound along with their dustbins.

He would later ask everyone to separate their garbage into three sections that is wet, dry and the one which can be recycled. He will educate everyone that along with keeping city clean one need to know the importance of garbage recycling.

Babuji’s this act will impress everyone and will be applauded for bringing it to everyone’s notice.

Keep up the good work guys!