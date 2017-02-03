SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta to promote child education

It is well said that ‘Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world’!

SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Neela Telefilms), which educates masses with its storyline, will now promote the importance of child education in their show.

As per the ongoing track, Gokuldham society’s mahila mandal will happen to see the vegetable seller’s girl child not going to school, and selling vegetables along with her. On asking upon, the lady will say that her husband is very strict and will never allow her to go to school.

Hence, all the ladies will now decide to convince her husband to allow the young girl to go to school.

However, when her husband would come to Gokuldham society, all the women would get scared as he would appear to be very strict. Eventually, the mahila group will manage to convince him.

But his confession would leave everyone in a shock!

What is it?

The man would share how poor kids do not get admission, as it goes against the school's reputation. Shocked by the confession, the ladies would ask him to apply for his daughter’s admission again. They would assure him that in case of any trouble, the entire Gokuldham society members will come in for his support.

Strangely, when the parents would go to a school for their daughter’s admission, the principal would reject it and show them the exit door.

Therefore, Bhide (Mandar Chandwadkar) and Madhavi (Sonalika Joshi) will decide to do a sting operation to teach him a lesson.

We couldn’t get through Mandar and Sonalika for their comment.

