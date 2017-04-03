Hot Downloads

SAB TV’s Trideviyaan strikes a century!

By TellychakkarTeam
03 Apr 2017 06:42 PM

It’s time to pat the back of the entire cast and crew of SAB TV’s Trideviyaan (Full House Media).

This action packed comedy show revolves around three powerful ladies Dhanu, Tanu and Manu played bye Aishwarya Sakhuja, Samaira Rao and Shalini Sahuta respectively.

The entire team is in a party mood today as they have managed to complete 100 episodes successfully.

The actors of Trideviyaan will rejoice this special day with a cake cutting ceremony on the sets.

Tellychakkar.com got in touch with Aishwarya, who shared, “It is a joyous moment for all of us. I think it is just a beginning and hoping to cross many milestones ahead. After doing few TV soaps I enjoy being part of Trideviyaan which is a light hearted drama, with no baggage and rona dhona. Viewers can surely expect a lot more fun filled episodes in the coming days.”

She continued, “I would like to thank SAB TV for brining three women together and creating such a good show. Thanks to Trideviyaan writers for always coming up with great stories.”

Tellychakkar.com wishes the entire cast heartiest congratulations!

