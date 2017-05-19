SAB TV’s YARO culminates its journey on a high note

After completing 200 successful episodes, SAB TV’s comedy drama Y.A.R.O ka Tashan (Creative Eye) is moving towards its end.

The show which entertained viewers with its unique concept where Professor Govardhan Aggrawal (Rakesh Bedi), a retired robotics engineer, makes a robo Y.A.R.O aka ‘Your Aptitude Remote Operator’, and considers him as his own son. Y.A.R.O (Aniruddh Dave) struggled to hide his true identity from people around him but the same time he helped people, becoming a super hero thereafter. He also ended up falling in love with a human being, Sanjana and marrying her. But this journey is all set to take a new turn.

Soon, the show will open a track where audience will see YARO surrender himself to police and instead of arresting him, the commissioner of police along with cabinet minister of science and technology will reward Mr. Agarwal for his invention. But, Sanjana (Shubhi Ahuja) who was unaware of the fact that YARO is a robot would feel cheated and will leave him.

However, at the end, Yaro will manage to convince her and take his lady love and fly away to their dream world.

Commenting on his experience, Aniruddh shared, “The love and affection I got as YARO is irreplaceable. The character of YARO gave me a great opportunity as an actor. I loved the character and it was well shaped. I would like to thank the Creative team of SAB. Of course, I will miss the entire cast and crew but what I will miss the most is YARO himself. It was a short and sweet journey.”

Yaro will be replaced by SAB TV’s upcoming show Sajan Phir Jhoot Mat Bolo.