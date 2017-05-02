SAB TV’s YARO to go off air!

Time to say goodbye to SAB TV’s comedy drama YARO Ka Tashan (Creative Eye Ltd)!

The show, which features Aniruddh Dave as the main lead of robo YARO is set to go off air soon.

However, every show comes with an expiry date, and now its turn for YARO to bid adieu to its viewers.

It is a joyous and a sad moment for the team today. YARO has completed 200 episodes, and at the same time, the cast has received the news of their show shutting shop.

As per our sources, SAB TV will go through few programming changes. The upcoming show Sajan Re Phir Jhoot Mat Bolo will launch on 23 May at 9 pm and Chidiya Ghar will move to the 8 pm slot, while Ichhapyaari Naagin will shift to YARO's airtime of 7.30 pm.

We buzzed Aniruddh but he remained unavailable to comment.

We wish the cast of YARO good luck for their future endeavours!