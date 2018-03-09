Sachin Pilgaonkar and Atul Kulkarni in Nagesh Kukunoor’s City Of Dreams

Mumbai: Prominent film director Nagesh Kukunoor is currently working on his digital debut titled City Of Dreams in association with Applause Entertainment.

Veteran Indian film and TV actor Sachin Pilgaonkar is set to make his digital debut with the web original. The actor cum director, singer and producer, will play a primary role in the narrative. Apparently, he might play a politician in the political crime broadway.

Pilgaonkar, has been a part of Hindi, Bhojpuri and Marathi cinemas in the past. In fact, he also won a National Film Award as a child artist. He was last seen in 2017’s dud Qaidi Band.

Another film personality to star in the show is Atul Kulkarni, who has acted in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi and English cinemas. The 52-year-old actor will be playing an integral character in the storyline. In all probability, his character will have grey shades. The two time National award winner will feature in an original series for the first time.

The two actors have already started the shooting for the show. If things fall in place, City Of Dreams might be commissioned by Amazon Prime India. The series will depict the harsh underbelly of Indian politics. The shooting is extensively going on in the locales of Mumbai, where the narrative is set.

