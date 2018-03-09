Home > Tv > Tv News
Sachin Pilgaonkar and Atul Kulkarni in Nagesh Kukunoor’s City Of Dreams

Vinay MR Mishra's picture
By Vinay MR Mishra
09 Mar 2018 12:40 PM

Mumbai: Prominent film director Nagesh Kukunoor is currently working on his digital debut titled City Of Dreams in association with Applause Entertainment.

TellyChakkar was the first to break the news about TV actor Eijaz Khan being a part of the series and here we are bringing to you other exclusive updates from the web original.

(Also Read: Eijaz Khan to make his digital debut with Nagesh Kukunoor’s City Of Dreams)

Veteran Indian film and TV actor Sachin Pilgaonkar is set to make his digital debut with the web original. The actor cum director, singer and producer, will play a primary role in the narrative. Apparently, he might play a politician in the political crime broadway.

Pilgaonkar, has been a part of Hindi, Bhojpuri and Marathi cinemas in the past. In fact, he also won a National Film Award as a child artist. He was last seen in 2017’s dud Qaidi Band.

Another film personality to star in the show is Atul Kulkarni, who has acted in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi and English cinemas. The 52-year-old actor will be playing an integral character in the storyline. In all probability, his character will have grey shades. The two time National award winner will feature in an original series for the first time.

What do you think about Atul Kulkarni and Sachin Pilgaonkar?

The two actors have already started the shooting for the show. If things fall in place, City Of Dreams might be commissioned by Amazon Prime India. The series will depict the harsh underbelly of Indian politics. The shooting is extensively going on in the locales of Mumbai, where the narrative is set.

Keep reading TellyChakkar, for all the latest updates from the telly world.

