The spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi is seen across channels!

Big Magic too set to air a special episode on lord Ganesha on the occasion of the divine festival.

We hear that, the channel will air a one hour special episode titled - Ghar Padharo Gajanan. The show will showcase some lesser known facts about lord Ganesha.

It is going to be an hour special episode.

The good looking and talented actor Sachin Shroff will be hosting the show.

It will air on 25 August, 11 AM.

We tried to get in touch with Sachin but he remained unavailable.

