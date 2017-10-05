The hot seat of Sony Entertainment Television’s biggest game reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 saw Rajudas Rathod win Rs. 25, 00,000. Rajudas who is from Beed, Maharashtra revealed that he has been a diehard fan of Sachin Tendulkar ever since he started watching cricket. Sachin Tendulkar took to twitter and has promised to meet him soon and not break remotes.

When asked Rajudas Rathod, he says, “I have broken 4 to 5 remotes because once my daughter starts watching cartoons, it’s a task getting it back to watch cricket; I refuse to miss any chance of seeing Sachin on screen. I used to sit in front of the television an hour before a match starts and before praying for my family, I pray for Sachin. Sachin is the reason I exist and I have found my happiness because of him.”

He also adds, “If I ever get a chance to meet him, I won’t know what to say! Ill touch his feet first.”

Watch Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 Monday to Friday, 9:00PM only on Sony Entertainment Television!