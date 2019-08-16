'Sacred Games 2' memes take over social media

MUMBAI: As soon as the the popular Netflix series "Sacred Games 2" premiered, it led to divided reactions among netziens. Hilarious memes comparing both the seasons, especially, which flooded the internet.



Those disappointed with the second season of the popular series went on to express the feeling with images of old and torn clothes, broken cars, and stills from "Games Of Thrones".



On Twitter, "Sacred Games 2" has been one of the top trending topics as soon as it premiered. Based on Vikram Chandra's 2006 novel of the same name, the first season aired in 2018.



In "Sacred Games 2", actors Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddqui reprise their roles as Inspector Sartaj Singh and Ganesh Gaitonde respectively.



Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and Anurag Kashyap, "Sacred Games 2" also stars Ranvir Shorey, Amruta Subhash and Kalki Koechlin.



Source: IANS