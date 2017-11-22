Love gone wrong!

The tinsel town’s lovey-dovey couple, Charu Asopa and Neeraj Malviya, who fell in love on the sets of Star Plus’ Mere Angne Mein, have fallen apart.

Yes, it is indeed very shocking!

Off late, we have seen many TV couples going splitsville. Commitment seems to be a thing of the past. Nowadays, it’s more of wham bam thank you mam.

There have been instances in the past when Tellydom and their admirers were gung ho about their favourite real life jodis. There have been many couples who are still in the committed sacrament.

Now, the latest is, TV duo Charu and Neeraj already seem to have enough of each other; so much so that they have already called it quits! Mind you, we are just talking about their engagement.

Well, the duo got engaged on 17 February, 2016 and were all set to tie the knot this year. Things clearly didn't work out!

Nothing in extremity is good for any relationship and in this case it is the over interference and money matters, a forlorn Neeraj told TellyChakkar, “Yes, sometimes 2 people are meant to be not more than great friends. In my case, majority of problems have been created because of the rumours. There were no tiffs of sorts between us regarding money or anything. We are matured individuals and with the rate at which divorces are taking place, it is better to not have a relationship with a weak foundation.” (sic)

However, we at TellyChakkar very well realise that every coin has two sides to it. When we got in touch with Charu, she preferred to be reticent on the issue. “I would not like to comment on anything at this moment,” said she.

We think, at this point in time it is better to let the ex couple stew in their own juice without bothering them much. Whatever be the case, we wish the two of them all the very best for all their future undertakings.