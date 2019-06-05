Sahil Anand's first Iftaari experience!

MUMBAI: Sahil Anand who plays Anupam Sen Gupta in Kassauati Zindagii Kay celeberated Iftari with the cast and crew. He says, "It was my first Iftaar party and it's my first Eid too and that too on my set. Nothing would have been more greater than this, I love working in Kasautii Zindagii Kayand I love Balaji telefilms too.



The unit is like one happy family". He further adds " In Mumbai, all the festivals are celebrated with equal enthusiasm and during festivals, people don't consider each other's religion everyone becomes one by transcending all the boundaries of being a Muslim or a Hindu or a Sikh, etc. Be it Diwali, Holi or Eid, so it gives me immense happiness to see the quality of oneness because if you see there are a lot of divisive factors around, but at the end of the day, we celebrate all the religions being one.



And we are Indians first". Well Sahil your good thought and attitude is surely classy and infectious!

