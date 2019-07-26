Sajan Re Phir Jhoot Mat Bolo fame Parvati Vaze to get married in THIS month

MUMBAI: Parvati Vaze is all set to begin the new chapter of her life. The actress, who was last seen in Sajan Re Phir Jhoot Mat Bolo opposite Hussain Kuwajerwala, is set to get married.

The actress will tie the knot on 3 August. According to reports, Parvati will tie the knot with long-time boyfriend Ritesh Nath, who works with a sports management company in Udaipur. The duo has been dating for nine years. They decided to take the plunge after they got engaged in Udaipur on 16 March.

Speaking about her marriage, Parvati told Times Of India, “We feel a connect with Udaipur and according to me, it’s the most romantic city in the world. Ritesh and I always wanted our marriage to be a close-knit affair, which would have been difficult if it was held in Mumbai. Destination wedding gives you the option to keep it private.” The actress plans to wear a traditional Maharashtrian Paithani for the pheras and self designed outfit for the cocktail reception.

Parvati and her fiancé plan to go not on one but two honeymoons. She shared, “We will have one short and one long honeymoon. We plan to explore South East Asia in November or December. Next summer, we will go on a longer trip to North America and the Caribbean Islands.”