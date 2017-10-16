The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, launched September 30th on Star Plus, is aimed to introduce the next generation of Comedy stars to the nation.

Already in its fourth week, Akshay Kumar’s The Great Indian Laughter Challenge is getting appreciations galore for the outstanding show content. Contestants Nitesh Shetty and Abhay Sharma have managed to strike a chord with the audiences. Their wit, charm and allure has taken one and all by surprise.

The thorough grooming and training by ace mentors like Zakir Khan, Mallika Dua, Hussain Dalal along with the Super Judge Akshay Kumar, the show is now set to unveil its 12 best talent and enter the next phase of the competition. The phase II is slated to go on air from October 28th, 8 p.m. every Saturday, Sunday on Star Plus.

The stakes will be high in this phase, as the contestants move from the Audition Phase to the performance arena. In this phase, not only the expectations but the competition will also go a notch higher.

As per the format of the show, in this phase, the role of the mentors will come to an end, and the contestants will now have to impress two new judges. These are none other than television's favorite entertainer and noted film director, Sajid Khan, and the critically acclaimed actor, Shreyas Talpade - who will join the judges panel alongside super judge Akshay Kumar, selecting India's next superstars of Comedy.

Commenting on the above the show’s Producer Ashvini Yardi mentioned, “After the several auditions we held across the country, we are now at a critical stage of the show wherein the real competition begins. We would like to thank our mentors Zakir Khan, Mallika Dua and Hussain Dalal for selecting and giving us our final contestants. To take the competition from here onwards we now move from our mentors to our judges Sajid Khan and Shreyas Talpade and our very own super judge Akshay Kumar."

The first episode with Sajid and Shreyas will be shot on Oct 18th.

Watch The Great Indian Laughter Challenge every Saturday-Sunday at 8pm, only on STAR Plus.