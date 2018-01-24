Home > Tv > Tv News
Sajid Khan replaces Anurag Basu on Super Dancer Chapter 2

24 Jan 2018 09:02 AM

Mumbai, January 24, 2018: The previous episodes of Sony Entertainment Television’s kids dance reality show saw Farah Khan as the guest on the show. The episode was a fun watch where Farah shared a lot of memories from her early days, audiences saw her bond with Geeta Kapur on the show and Farah Khan also got on stage to showcase her classic moves.

The upcoming episode will see Sajid Khan, not as a guest but as a judge. The filmmaker and comedy man will take over Anurag Basu’s chair and judge the performances. When we caught up with Sajid Khan, he says, “I think the Khan parivar is completely ready to take over Super Dancer Chapter 2. Last week my elder sister Farah Khan, who I jokingly call my elder brother was here and today, I’m honoured enough to be on the show amongst my dear friends Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Geeta Kapur. Sitting on the Judge’s chair which belongs to Anurag Basu feels great! He is such a good human being and a good film maker. I genuinely want to keep coming on this show not because I’ve replaced Anurag Basu but because, I am a fan of this show. The kids possess some outstanding talent and I am excited to be here.”


Anurag Basu, who was the most loved judge, couldn’t be a part of the shoot as he was busy with Saraswati Pooja. Sajid Khan took his place and is sure to keep up the momentum with his witty comic timings.

