Salman Ali’s fan moment; meets Aniruddh Dave on the sets of Patiala Babes

The day just got more amazing for Hanuman Singh aka Aniruddh Dave when his huge fan, Salman Ali came to visit him on the sets of Patiala Babes. Salman Ali is an ardent follower of Patiala Babes and he absolutely loves Aniruddh’s character of Hanuman Singh in the show. Salman Ali was extremely impressed with Aniruddh’a acting in the show. Winner of Indian Idol 2018, Salman Ali, will now be seen in Sony Entertainment Television’s upcoming kids singing talent show; Superstar Singer.

Last year, during the time of Indian Idol, Aniruddh had shown his support and appreciation of Salman’s talent by tweeting about him. Since then Salman had been wanting to meet Aniruddh personally. This time around when he finally got his hands on Aniruddh’s number he immediately contacted him and made an impromptu plan to meet him on the sets of Patiala Babes. Both of them had fun together and were highly appreciative of each other’s talent.

When contacted Salman, he shared, “I have been wanting to meet Aniruddh Bhaiya for the longest time now. Today finally, we managed to catch-up and he was very excited to see me. He is an extremely positive person and an impeccable actor. I have been following Patiala Babes since the very first episode and love each and every character on the show, just a little biased towards Hanuman Singh. Patiala Babes has beautifully put forth the strong bond between mother and her daughter. Concept of the show is unique yet relatable.”

Aniruddh also shared his excitement and said, “My day was made when I got a call from Salman Ali and to meet him in person was an absolute pleasure. I was overwhelmed to receive an unexpected call from Salman as I am a very big fan of his singing. He is a brilliant singer and a genuine human being, I couldn’t miss the chance to meet him in person. Together, we had lots of fun. I wish him all the best for his upcoming show, Superstar Singer.”