Salman Khan freed of Zubair Khan's charges

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular controversial reality shows. Whether on air or off air, the show always makes headlines for its contestants. This time it came into spotlight for producer-director Zubair Khan.



According to the media reports, Zubair had filed a private complaint in a court, saying that he was threatened during the show; he pulled out of the case. A Vadgaon Maval court has acquitted Salman Khan in connection with the private complaint filed against him by one of the controversial contestants of Bigg Boss 11, Zubair Ali Khan. In October 2017, Zubair had said that Salman had threatened during the telecast. The grievance was also lodged against Viacom 18 Media Private Ltd and Endemolshine India, Mumbai, which he claimed, has smeared his image on television.Reports further stated that Zubair had entered into a contract with Viacom 18 for Bigg Boss. He had provided requisite information to Endomolshine, Colors and Viacom 18. He accused these parties of using this data to concoct things and portray him as a goon for the sake of better television rating point (TRP). The negative publicity, despite assurances from showrunners that it would not happen, allegedly resulted in Zubair getting threats from Dawood Ibrahim.He went on to say that in October 2017, Salman, who hosts the show, threatened him during the telecast, further "tarnishing" his image. Zubair claimed that this caused him to slip into depression and consume a larger dose of the prescribed pills, following which he was taken to a private hospital. He has accused that he was admitted to a facility in Lonavala to cover up for the negligence of the authorities involved and that too, without registering a medico-legal case. Later, he was allegedly dropped at his Mumbai residence in a private car.Later, Lonavala police registered a non-cognisable offence against Salman and others, but in vain. It prompted Zubair to file a private complaint in the Vadgoan Maval court under sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (2) (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The court had passed an 'issue process' order to which Salman filed a revision petition in the sessions court. It went through and the execution of the issue process order was stayed till the final decision of the revision petition. Salman was exempted from his personal appearance before the trial court.Advocate Sunita Bansal and Nitish Chorbele represented Salman in the sessions court. Chorbele told Mirror, "In April 2019, Zubair Khan applied to withdraw the case filed in the Judicial Magistrate First Class Court in Vadgoan Maval, as he does not want to escalate the matter. The court found that the application had been made voluntarily and also noticed that the sessions court has granted stay in the matter. Thus, the court disposed the complaint filed by Zubair and acquitted Salman Khan for an offence punishable under sections 504 and 506 of IPC."