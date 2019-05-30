Salman Khan impressed by THIS Super Dancer contestant

MUMBAI: One of the most-awaited films Bharat is set to release soon and the film’s lead stars, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, are currently on a promotional spree.

This weekend, the duo will be seen promoting their film on the kids’ dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 3. They thoroughly enjoyed the kids’ stunning performances, but it was Jaipur contestant Gourav Sarwan who grabbed Salman and Katrina’s attention with his performance.

The 12-year-old contestant performed to the song Ankho Ki Gusthakhiyan from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, imitating Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s character. His performance made Salman recall his shooting days in Rajasthan. An overwhelmed Salman said, “For a moment, I was confused whether Gourav is a girl or a boy. I checked with Shilpa (Shetty, one of the judges) to confirm. I think, if Gourav can fit in the shoes of both a girl and a boy, he can win the world through his dancing.”

After Gourav’s performance, his father told Salman that he was his fan. Salman responded saying, “I am your son’s biggest fan.”